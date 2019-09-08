Donnarumma: There’s nothing you can do when a player puts a penalty down the centre

Despite conceding to Finland, Gianluigi Donnarumma was happy that Italy were able to come away from Tampere with a 2-1 win.

Teemu Pukki slotted his spot kick down the middle, equalising after Ciro Immobile bagged the opener for Italy, and before Jorginho scored from the spot himself.

“When a player puts a penalty down the centre it’s difficult,” Donnarumma told Rai Sport.

“You have to choose a side, but it’s ok. The important thing was to win and get the three points.

“We played a great game and are very happy.

“The only thing I did wrong was a with a ball at my feat, but everything else was great. I’m happy.

“Mancini told us to play our own game. To keep the ball and we knew were tight at the back, but it was important to keep the ball moving.”