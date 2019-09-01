Eintracht Frankfurt and AC Milan set for striker swap

Former Fiorentina striker Ante Rebic is on the verge of completing a loan move from Eintracht Frankfurt to AC Milan with Andre Silva heading in the opposite direction.

The 25-year-old who can play anywhere in the attacking third is considered a cheaper alternative to Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa.

Sky Sport Italia have mirrored reports from Germany that Rebic is on his way to Milan initially on loan with an option to purchase for between €25-€30 million.

His 25 goals in 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club had brought him to the attention of cross-town rivals Inter should Matteo Politano have left.

However the Rossoneri look to have tied down the player who is expected in Milan having requested he be left out of his side’s league fixture.

The same source claims the two sides have agreed on sending Andre Silva on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt with an option to purchase.

Rebic featured prominently up front for Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup before succumbing to France in the final.