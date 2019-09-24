FIFA address Serie A’s racism problem at Milan’s The Best ceremony

Gianni Infantino and Megan Rapinoe took advantage of FIFA’s The Best ceremony being held in Milan on Monday evening to address the racism problems surrounding Italian football.

Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie and Dalbert have all fallen victim to racist abuse this season, with just four rounds plaeyed, while Kalidou Koulibaly also had a tough time last season due to discrimination.

“I want to say this in Italy, in my country,” Infantino said, “again we see an episode of racism in Serie A.

“This is no longer acceptable. We have to say no to racism, in all forms. In football and in society.

“But we also have to fight it. To expel it from football and society, once and for all, in Italy and everywhere.”

Dalbert’s case is just the latest, as he reported hearing racist remarks from the stands during Fiorentina’s draw with Atalanta in Parma on Sunday. Referee Daniele Orsato followed the procedure, ordering an announcement to be made that threatened the abandonment of the match should another incident occur.

Kessie and Lukaku have also suffered

AC Milan midfielder Kessie was Hellas Verona fans’ target at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, while Inter’s Lukaku endured monkey noises aimed at him away to Cagliari.

“We want to thank all the clubs and football fans who showed their support for Franck Kessie,” Milan said in response.

“Throughout our history, we’ve always honoured the values of sport. That’s why we condemn, once again, all forms of racism and discrimination: football should not divide but unite people.”

?Verona, on the other hand, reacted differently. They condemned racism, but insisted that the noises heard were mistaken for something else, and that the boos were aimed at the officials and not Kessie.

Lukaku spoke out on Instagram after his incident in Sardinia, calling on federations around the world to really take action before saying that next time he was on the end of abuse, he would respond.

A body who claim to represent Inter’s ultras responded on Facebook, assuring their own player that the motive behind the abuse was gamesmanship, and not due to racism.

There is history in Sardinia

It’s nothing new for away players at Cagliari, though. Blaise Matuidi endured a similar experience in 2018, as did Moise Sean last season. Earlier, both Samuel Eto’o and Sulley Muntari had unsavoury memories there.

Koulibaly endured it and ended up sent off

During a game against Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Koulibaly was also forced to listen to monkey noises directed at him. The player, clearly upset, ended up getting sent off for two yellow cards in the 80th and 81st minute.

“I’m sorry for my expulsion,” he later tweeted.

“But I’m proud of my skin colour. I’m French, I’m Senegalese, Neapolitan and man.”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti stood in support of his player, explaining they had asked for the game to be suspended.

“We asked three times to suspend the game,” he said.

“Koulibaly was agitated and nervous and that wasn’t good for us, nor is this good for Italian football.”

Racism remains a problem in Serie A, and it’s time for FIFA to take serious action