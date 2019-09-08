Finland v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy travel to Tampere to take on Finland in their Euro 2020 Group J clash at the Tampere Stadion.
The Azzurri lead the way in the group on 15 points, just three above the Finns who beat Greece on Thursday night.
Italy beat Finland 2-0 in the clash earlier in the group, and the home side will be hoping for a first win over the Azzurri since 1912.
Finland: Hradecky; Granlund, Toivio, Arajuuri, S Vaisanen, Uronan; Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Lappalainen; Pukki
Italy: Donnarumma; Izzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Sensi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Lorenzo Pellegrini