Finland v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy travel to Tampere to take on Finland in their Euro 2020 Group J clash at the Tampere Stadion.

The Azzurri lead the way in the group on 15 points, just three above the Finns who beat Greece on Thursday night.

Italy beat Finland 2-0 in the clash earlier in the group, and the home side will be hoping for a first win over the Azzurri since 1912.

Finland: Hradecky; Granlund, Toivio, Arajuuri, S Vaisanen, Uronan; Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Lappalainen; Pukki

Italy: Donnarumma; Izzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Sensi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Lorenzo Pellegrini