Fiorentina close in on Fluminense star Pedro

Fluminense striker Pedro is set to travel to Italy to undergo a medical with Fiorentina, after the Viola agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at the Rio de Janeiro club, had drawn interest from French club Bordeaux and Monterrey of Mexico in recent weeks, but Fiorentina appear to have won the race for his signature.

According to Globo Esporte, the Serie A club will part with €12 million in order to secure Pedro, with Fluminense set to retain a higher percentage of any sell-on fee in exchange for reducing their initial demands of €15m.

Pedro, meanwhile, will fly to Florence on Sunday to undergo a medical and put pen-to-paper on a contract with Fiorentina, as the Viola look to replace Cagliari-bound Giovanni Simeone.

The striker appeared set to join Real Madrid in an €18m deal last summer, only for an ACL injury to put paid to the transfer and cost him a debut for the Brazilian national team, having been called up for friendlies against the USA and El Salvador.

Pedro has scored scored 31 goals in 93 appearances for Fluminense since making his debut in 2016.