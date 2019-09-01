Fiorentina downed by a Christian double in Genoa

Fiorentina were downed by a Christian double as Genoa namesakes Zapata and Kouame grabbed a goal each in a 2-1 victory.

Erick Pulgar scored a penalty with 15 minutes left, but Genoa clung on to put an end to an 11-match winless streak in Serie A, and they built on a credible draw away at Roma in Round 1.

First blood went to Fiorentina as Kevin-Prince Boateng fired inches wide, but Genoa responded at the other end when Cristian Romero headed Lasse Schone’s cross onto the post.

That though, was just a warning from the Grifone, as from the resulting corner Zapata rose above the Fiorentina backline to nod home Paolo Ghiglione’s cross.

Genoa were on fire, and if not for two excellent Bartlomiej Dragowski saves in succession, they could, and maybe should, have increased their lead.

Andrea Pinamonti had a brilliant opportunity to double the advantage just before the break with an excellent first time volley after Antonio Barreca’s cross field pass, but Dragowski was again to the rescue.

Genoa doubled the lead when Kouame expertly trapped a long kick from goalkeeper Andrei Radu in the Fiorentina half before charging towards goal and driving a low shot past Dragowski.

Referee Piero Giacomelli pointed to the spot after a foul on Dalbert and Erick Pulgar stepped up to send Radu the wrong way to reduce the deficit.

Then in the dying minutes Federico Chiesa struck the post, before forcing a low stop from Radu.