Fiorentina land young Liverpool striker

Fiorentina have completed the signing of young striker Bobby Duncan from Liverpool on a permanent deal.

The 18-year-old is the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard and netted 32 goals in all competitions while featuring for the Liverpool Under-18 team last campaign.

It’s believed Fiorentina will pay €500,000 for Duncan’s services, with a potential €1m to come in performance-related bonuses. The Reds will also receive 20 percent of any future sale.

Liverpool wished Duncan the best in the future despite recent issues between the club and player, which saw his agent accuse the side of ‘mentally bullying’ the player.

The move caps off a busy day for La Viola, as they also completed a €14m move for Fluminense striker Pedro.

They also wrapped up a move for Leicester City forward Rachid Ghezzal, with the Algeria international joining on loan with an option to buy reportedly set at €10m.