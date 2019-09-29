Fiorentina player ratings: AC Milan outclassed as Ribery runs rings around Rossoneri

Fiorentina earned a second consecutive Serie A victory as they sealed a resounding 3-1 win over AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night.
An early Erick Pulgar penalty set the Viola on their way, before Matteo Musacchio’s straight red card for a dreadful tackle on Franck Ribery compounded Milan’s misery.
With a numerical advantage for much of the second half, Fiorentina extended their lead through Gaetano Castrovilli and a Ribery solo effort, either side of Federico Chiesa’s missed penalty.
Milan pulled a goal back through Rafael Leao but it proved nothing more than a consolation, with Fiorentina worthy winners.