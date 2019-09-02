Fiorentina snap up Brazilian striker Pedro

Fiorentina have completed the signing of striker Pedro from Fluminense after the Brazilian passed a medical on Monday.

The Viola had been in the market for a new forward after offloading Giovanni Simeone to Cagliari and struck a deal with Fluminense over the weekend for their star man.

Pedro departed the Rio de Janeiro club to fly out to Florence on Sunday to undergo a medical and pen a contract, with Fiorentina taking to Twitter to announce that they had secured their man.

According to Globo Esporte, Fiorentina have parted with an initial €11 million, whilst Fluminense will retain a 20% stake in the player and will be entitled to a cut of any future sale. Pedro, meanwhile, has committed to a five-year contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina have pipped the likes of Bordeaux and Monterrey to the 22-year-old, whilst Real Madrid were believed to have had a deal in place to sign him last summer until an ACL injury saw the move fall through.

Pedro scored 31 goals in 93 appearances for Fluminense, having broken through the club’s youth ranks.