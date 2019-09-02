Fiorentina sound out Gattuso

Fiorentina have made contact with former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso about the possibility of replacing Vincenzo Montella after a poor start to the campaign.

Montella returned to the Viola for a second spell in charge last season, replacing Stefano Pioli in April, but has since lost eight of his 11 matches with his only win coming against Monza in the Coppa Italia.

This season has seen them lose their opening two matches, at home to Napoli and away to Genoa on Sunday, prompting owner Rocco Commisso to begin his search for a potential successor, according to reports from Sportitalia.

Gattuso, who has been sounded out about replacing Montella, is unattached following his departure from Milan at the end of the season, after he failed to secure a Champions League spot with the Rossoneri.

Gattuso began his coaching career as player-coach of Swiss side Sion before spells at Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan Primavera and, most recently, his beloved Milan.