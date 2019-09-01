Fonseca: Roma showed defensive improvements in Lazio draw

Paulo Fonseca believes he saw signs of improvement from his Roma defence during their 1-1 draw with rivals Lazio in Sunday’s Rome Derby.

The Giallorossi went in front through Aleksandar Kolarov’s penalty in the first half before Luis Alberto equalised after the break.

The post was struck six times, a new Serie A record, during the game as Lazio were denied by the woodwork on four occasions.

Roma were on the back foot for much of the second half but Fonseca was encouraged by certain aspects of his team’s performance after seeing them throw away the lead three times to draw 3-3 at home to Genoa on the opening day.

“The team did better on our defensive plan, particularly in the centre where we were more compact,” he told the press.

“I like it more when we manage the ball well to dictate the game. I liked some of our quick counter-attacks but we have a lot to work on.

“From an attacking point of view I saw different things against Genoa, today less so but that is also merit to Lazio. We are at the start and I’m sure we will improve a lot in both phases.”