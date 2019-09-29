Giampaolo: AC Milan didn’t do anything well against Fiorentina

After a terrible performance and 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo admitted his side didn’t do anything well.

As a result, Giampaolo became the first Milan coach to lose four of his last six games in Serie A since Italo Galbiati in 1982, and the Rossoneri have lost four of the first six Serie A games for the first time since 1938/39.

“The team were thinking about recovering from defeat Thursday,” Giampaolo said. “I said the team played like they never trained.

“There were no signs after the game on Thursday, tonight the team had problems because we knew we had to win.

“This was a burden not only in the legs, but also in the head. We didn’t have the peace of mind to be able to play a game you had to win.

“Three days ago I had a different feeling, albeit there were a few mistakes. Tonight we had great difficulty doing anything well.

“The only justification I can think of, is perhaps we had a bit too much weight, physically and mentally, in terms of having to win the game.

“We were completely wrong technically.”

The Curva Sud abandoned the game with 12 minutes left to play, with the fans expressing their unhappiness with boos and whistles at half time.

“They have the right to express their disappointment,” Giampaolo went on. “Through performance the team have to inspire the fans.

“This evening we failed to do that, and in the season so far, we have only done it in part.

“The fans give everything for the shirt and we have to inspire them.”

When asked about whether or not he has thought about resigning, Giampaolo was adamant replying with a simple ‘no’.