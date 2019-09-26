Giampaolo: AC Milan lost despite best performance of season

Although AC Milan’s disastrous start to the season continued with defeat away at Torino, Marco Giampaolo insisted he was pleased with his side producing the best performance of the campaign.

The Rossoneri have now slid to 10th in the table after five games after registering their third defeat of the year as an Andrea Belotti brace condemned them to defeat.

But Giampaolo claimed afterwards that he was pleased with the attitude of his players and refused to come down too hard on them.

“We have been defeated despite putting in our best performance of the year and the team have shown that they are committed to our idea,” he told reporters.

“It is a pity as a victory would have brought us self-esteem and confidence and I feel sorry for the boys as the showed a good post-derby reaction after all the criticism.

“They reacted very professionally and the defeat is undeserved but that happens in football and I hope it won’t affect us mentally.”

Creating chances had been a problematic theme for Giampaolo’s side this season and while they were more creative on that front this time, it was ultimately missing their chances which cost them.

“I’m not worried [about our attack[ because at least now we are creating something and tonight we had the chances so that was not a problem,” Giampaolo added.

“Piatek may have missed some but he did well and I don’t find him to be uncooperative. You can make mistakes and unfortunately, that happened tonight for us.

“The wrong attitudes from players should be punished but not when you show respect for the jersey and the fans, which we have.”