Giampaolo: AC Milan must win while playing great football

AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo wants to see his side take a step forward in terms of performance when they take on Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday.

The Rossoneri have failed to impress fo far this season, needing a penalty to defeat 10-man Hellas Verona last weekend.

Giampaolo stated his players have shown they are capable of playing great football during the summer, and he is keen to see them continue that when it matters most.

“In the summer we saw signs of great play against big clubs,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “We haven’t done that as much in the league so far.

“However it can happen that the team shows they have assimilated the ideas that I am trying to transmit to them.

“If the team has shown they can play a certain style of football against [Manchester] United, then I think they can do it again.

“The goal is to a have a clear and definable identity.”

The match will be Giampaolo’s first Derby della Madonnina since taking charge during the summer, and he knows the occasion will be a special one.

“The goal is to win and play well,” he added. “Victories help to push you forward but we must do so convincingly.

“We are working towards that. As children we have fun by passing the ball and running behind one another, otherwise it isn’t enjoyable.

“This is the path we must follow.”