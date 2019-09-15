Giampaolo: AC Milan played intelligently against ten men

After a tough 1-0 win over Hellas Verona, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo feels that there were plenty of positives to take out of the game.

Verona were reduced to ten men on 20 minutes when Maruisz Stepinski was sent off for high boot on Mateo Musacchio, though Milan took until the 68th minute to break the deadlock, which they did from the penalty spot.

“We played an intelligent game after the sending off,” Giampaolo told the press.

“The resistance Hellas showed would have been difficult anyway, and we risked a lot by having so many players going forward.

“Lots of things to be positive about and lots of things to improve on, there are no perfect teams at this point.

“The intention is to improve, then time will judge us.

“Verona didn’t let us play, and we were good at being able to tire them.

“I told the players that sooner or later we would find the breakthrough.”

Lucas Biglia was a surprise starter for Milan, and his coach feels he adds a lot to the team.

“”He is a strong player, a charismatic leader,” Giampaolo said. “Biglia has the ability to raise the charismatic level of a team.

“Bennacer is a strong player. I have to build the foundations of the team, and I’ll do it with the men I consider most functional.”

Interestingly, Giampaolo made only one change in the game, bringing on Ante Rebic for Lucas Paqueta at half time.

“I didn’t think there was a need for other changes,” Giampaolo went on. “The midfielders were working well, and I could only change one striker for another, but they were fine.

“Usually I make three changes, but there was no need to alter the balance of the team.

“Paqueta was a little out of sorts in the position I put him in, and he has to work. He has strength, a good ending and technique, but isn’t yet a complete player. He is lacking something.

“We will get there with him as he is an intelligent person.”