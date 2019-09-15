Hellas Verona v AC Milan: Probable Formations and Key Statistics

AC Milan visit Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi with kick off of their Serie A fixture scheduled for 20:45 local time on Sunday evening.

Probable Line-Ups

Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Gunter, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Henderson, Miguel Veloso, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Tutino; Stepinski.

Unavailable: Badu, Crescenzi, Bessa

Milan (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma G.; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli A., Rodriguez R.; Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu; Paqueta, Suso; Piatek

Unavailable: Caldara, Biglia

Key Statistics

– AC Milan have won only one of their last five Serie A games against Verona (D2, L2), the most recent (in 2017/18) – in their previous five against the Gialloblu, the Rossoneri had won four times (L1).

– Verona have scored 39 goals at the Bentegodi against AC Milan, a record for the club in home matches against a single opponent in Serie A.

– Only in six previous Serie A campaigns have Verona gone unbeaten through their opening three games of a season, most recently in 2014/15 – they have won four points so far this campaign.

– Verona haven’t won any of their first two home games in the last two Serie A seasons (2015/16 and 2017/18) – they drew 1-1 against Bologna at the Bentegodi in August 2019.

– Excluding newly promoted teams, AC Milan have conceded the fewest goals (17) in 2019 in Serie A.

– AC Milan have won three of their last four away matches in Serie A in Veneto (L1), as many wins as in their previous eight such games.

– Excluding Lecce (0 goals), no other team have a lower shot conversion rate than AC Milan so far this season in Serie A (3.3 percent) – they converted 9.4 percent of their shots in 2018/19.

– Giampaolo Pazzini netted 21 goals in 74 Serie A appearances for AC Milan. Against the Rossoneri, the Verona striker has scored four goals in his last eight matches.

– AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has netted only one goal in his last nine Serie A appearances, in his previous nine matches he scored seven goals.

– AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu scored with his third attempt in Serie A this season – in the previous campaign he netted his first goal with his 61st shot.