Icardi ends saga with Inter and joins PSG

After months of speculation and uncertainty, Mauro Icardi has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain on loan with an option to buy.

The move comes after the Argentine extended his contract with Inter until 2022, as his previous deal ran until 2021 and the Nerazzurri were unwilling to let him leave without a new agreement.

A deal only came together late Sunday night, as Icardi flew out with wife/agent Wanda Nara in a private jet to Paris.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that Mauro Icardi has joined Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine forward has signed for the French club on an initial year-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of this period,” read a statement on Inter’s official website.

“Simultaneously, Icardi has reached an agreement with FC Internazionale Milano to extend his contract until 30 June 2022.”

Although he financial details are unknown at this time, Sky Sport Italia are reporting the deal is for an initial loan of €5m with an option to buy for €65m next summer. It’s believed Icardi will earn €7m plus bonuses that will be covered by PSG.

Should the French club make the move permanent, the Argentine’s contract will become €10m per season for the next four years.

The move brings an end to a turbulent few months between the Argentine and Inter, which all started when he was stripped of his captaincy in February.

Icardi then sat out claiming a knee injury despite the medical staff insisting he was fine. Nevertheless he sat out for a month and only returned after the club held talks with his agent and lawyers.

Once the season came to an end he was told he was no longer part of Inter’s plans moving forward, but nonetheless he turned down several offers from other clubs.

Last week Icardi filed a lawsuit against the Nerazzurri, where he asked for €1.5m along with being allowed to take part in full training sessions.

With his move to PSG now complete, the lawsuit will be dropped.