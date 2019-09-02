Icardi in Paris for PSG medical

Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Mauro Icardi from Inter on loan.

The forward has had it made clear to him that he’s not wanted in Milan but he’s waited around all summer hoping that he can reverse the club’s decision.

According to L’Equipe, Icardi is already in Paris to undergo his medical with the Ligue 1 champions before completing his season-long loan.

Sky Sport Italia have also reported that PSG would hold a purchase option of €70 million to sign him ahead of 2020/21, while also suggesting that Icardi could even renew his deal at Inter, which has two seasons left to run.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy last season and has been involved in a number of spats with the Nerazzurri.

His wife and agent Wanda Nara commented a few days ago that he would “100 percent stay at Inter,” but now that’s looking less likely.