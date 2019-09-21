Inter down AC Milan to stay at Serie A summit

A second half double salvo from Inter downed AC Milan 2-0 in the 224th Derby della Madonnina at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening.

A deflected Marcelo Brozovic goal put Inter ahead at the start of the second half, then Romelu Lukaku doubled the advantage on the 78th minute to wrap up the win for the Nerazzurri.

Antonio Conte has now equalled the records of Luciano Spalletti, Leonardo and Luigi Simoni who all won their first four matches in charge of Inter.

Inter now lead Juventus by two points at the top of Serie A, with Milan languishing in but will likely drop further down the table when Sunday’s matches are played.

An early mistake by Gianluigi Donnarumma was pounced on by Lautaro Martinez but he was just beaten to the ball by the Milan goalkeeper but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

Romelu Lukaku was then played in by Lautaro but his effort was saved by Donnarumma, while at the end, Suso fired well wide from long range.

Next to have a go was Lautaro, after being played in by Stefano Sensi, but his strike was saved into the path of Danilo D’Ambrosio who hit the post from six yards out with the goal gaping.

Milan did have the ball in the back of the net thanks to Krzysztof Piatek, but it was ruled out for a handball in the build up by Franck Kessie.

Just after the half hour, Inter too had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out after D’Ambrosio was deemed offside.

A quick counter by Milan saw Suso carry the ball the entire length of the field, and as he was about to pull the trigger in the Inter penalty box, Kwadwo Asamoah made a brilliant tackle to block the shot.

And in the final moments of the half, a Lead cross onto the head of Piatek ended up just over the bar.

After the break Brozovic put Inter ahead, despite initially being ruled out referee Daniele Doveri, he then awarded the goal following consultation with VAR.

From there Inter were happy to sit back and soak up the Milan pressure, though the Rossoneri never really troubled Samir Handanovic in the Nerazzurri goal.

Then with 12 minutes left, Lukaku redirected a Nicolo Barella cross past Donnarumma to double Inter’s lead.

It could have been worse as moments later, Matteo Politano played a one-two with Lukaku on the edge of the area and curled an effort onto the crossbar.

And in time added on Antonio Candreva got free of the Milan backline and beat Donnarumma with a near post effort, but it rattled the post and rolled across the goalline.