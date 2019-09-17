Inter player ratings: Barella makes instant impact to rescue point at the death

Nicolo Barella stepped off the bench to spare Inter’s blushes and grab a stoppage time equaliser, as the Nerazzurri began their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague.

The summer arrival from Cagliari volleyed in through a crowded box, after Stefano Sensi’s freekick came back off the bar, to snatch a point for Antonio Conte’s uninspired side.

Having fallen behind on the hour mark to Peter Olayinka, Inter struggled to find a way back into the match until Barella’s late leveller ensured a share of the spoils.