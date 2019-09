Inter secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday to maintain their 100% start in Serie A.

Danilo D’Ambrosio scored the only goal of the game as rose to meet a deep cross at the back post in the first half, ensuring Antonio Conte’s side earned a fifth win in as many matches.

At the other end, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic celebrated his 300th appearance for the club with a magnificent performance, pulling off a string of fine saves to keep Lazio at bay.