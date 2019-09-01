Inter Player Ratings: Lautaro and Lukaku save Inter in Sardinia

Antonio Conte’s Inter travelled to the Sardegna Arena and came away with all three points in a tight 2-1 victory as they got their first win on the island since 2017.

Lautaro Martinez scored a wonderful header to put Inter into the lead before Romelu Lukaku converted his penalty to secure all three points for the Nerazzurri.

Cagliari played well in the first half, controlling the match at points, but Inter’s quality eventually told.

