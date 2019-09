Alexis Sanchez’s first start for Inter certainly didn’t lack in drama, as the Chilean scored and then got himself sent off in their 3-1 victory over Sampdoria on Saturday.

Quickest to a wayward Stefano Sensi shot, the Chilean calmly slotted home from close range in what seemed to be a perfect debut.

However his foolish dive in the penalty box after the restart resulted in a second yellow, though the Nerazzurri showed their worth without him to keep their spot atop the Serie A standings.