Inter see off plucky ten-man Udinese

A lone Stefano Sensi goal was enough to give Inter a 1-0 win over ten-man Udinese on Saturday evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter were far removed from the free flowing side which crushed Lecce on the opening weekend of the season, as Udinese’s hard work in midfield suffocated the Nerazzurri.

However, a moment of madness from Rodrigo De Paul saw the Brazilian slap Antonio Candreva in the face to earn a straight red card.

From there Inter were in complete control, and Sensi was the standout once again as he headed home the eventual winner just before half time.

Three points mean Inter are alone atop of Serie A table, two ahead of Juventus, though Torino could join them if they beat Lecce on Monday evening.

After just four minutes Politano picked up the ball in midfield before driving towards goal and smacking the post with a low cross-goal drive from the edge of the area.

Stefano Sensi volleyed at goal which produced a great save from Juan Musso, before Walace had an effort which he hit straight at Samir Handanovic.

Inter looked comfortable without being threatening, and with the odd lapse in concentration allowed Udinese to get into the game with Walace, Seko Fofana and Mato Jajalo containing the Nerazzurri midfield.

Then De Paul slapped Candreva in the face though the Inter midfielder appeared to provoke his opponent. Nevertheless, referee Maurizio Mariani had no choice but to brandish a red card following consolation with VAR.

The deadlock was broken just before the break as a Diego Godin ball swung into the box was met by Sensi who beat Rodrigo Becao in the air.

A long ball found Kevin Lasagna whose effort was punched out by Handanovic, then at the other end Roberto Gagliardini forced Juan Musso to tip a long distance strike over the bar.

Sensi again went close, this time from a freekick which was acrobatically tipped over the crossbar by Musso. The Udinese goalkeeper was key again as he denied Alexis Sanchez, on his Inter debut, with a brilliant close range stop.