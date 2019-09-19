Inter teammates step in to stop Brozovic-Lukaku bust up

The Serie A season is just three rounds old but tension is already building at Inter, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic being involved in a confrontation.

Brozovic has a history of disputes at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, previously falling out with Mauro Icardi.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that after the Champions League disappointment against Slavia Prague, Lukaku spoke in the dressing room to call for more of an attacking input from his teammates, while also claiming that Antonio Conte’s plans hadn’t been followed.

Brozovic took exception to his words, though, and threw some personal insults back at the Belgian.

Tension then apparently grew between the pair and teammates had to step in to prevent is from escalating further.