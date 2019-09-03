Inter ultras write to Lukaku to defend Cagliari fans’ racism

Inter’s Curva Nord have released a baffling statement aimed at Romelu Lukaku, appearing to defend the monkey chants directed at him by Cagliari fans at the weekend.

The Sardinians’ supporters have regularly been guilty of similar offences in recent years and Lukaku was just the latest in a long line of victims which includes Sulley Muntari, Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean.

But Inter’s ultras, remarkably, have offered an explanation of the actions, attempting to convince Lukaku that, in fact, they weren’t based on his skin colour and instead because he was an opposing player.

The full statement is as follows:

“Hi Romelu,” it began. “We are writing you on behalf of Curva Nord, yes the guys who welcomed you at your arrival in Milan.

“We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist.

“You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem.

“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that.

“In Italy we use some “ways” only to “help our teams” and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.

“We are a multiethnic fans organization [sic] and we have always welcomed players from everywhere. However, we have always used that “way” with other teams’ players in the past and we probably will in the future.

“We are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans.

“You have to understand that in all Italian stadiums people cheer for their teams but at the same time they use to heer [sic] against the opponents not for racism but to “help” their own team.

“Please consider this attitude of Italian fans as a form of respect for the fact they are afraid of you for the goals you might score against their teams and not because they hate you or they are racist.

“True racism is a completely different story and all Italian football fans know it very well.

“When you declare that racism is a problem to be fought in Italy you just help the repression against all football fans including us and you contribute to create a problem that is not really there, not in the way that is perceived in other countries.

“We are very sensitive and inclusive with all people. We guarantee you that in our organization [sic] there are many fans of different races or fans coming from other parts of Italy that also use this ways to provocate [sic] their opponents even when the have the same races or are coming from the same areas.

“Please help us to clarify what racism really is and that Italian fans are not racist.

“The fight to REAL racism has to begin in schools not in the stadiums, fans are just fans and they behave in different ways when inside the stadium as opposed to when they are in real life.

“I guarantee you that what they do or say to an opponent player of another race is not what they would ever say to someone they would meet in real life.

“Italian fans may not be perfect and we can understand your frustration with this expressions but they are definitely not meant to be racist.

“Once again, welcome Romelu.”