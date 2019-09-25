Inter v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter host Lazio at the Stadio Meazza, looking to make it five wins from their opening five Serie A matches this season.

The Nerazzurri were top of the table prior to Juventus’ victory at Brescia on Tuesday night, and would once again be leading Serie A with the three points on Wednesday.

It should be an exciting encounter, as Inter and Lazio have drawn only two of their last 22 Serie A matches with 12 wins for the Nerazzurri and eight for the Biancocelesti during this period.

Simone Inzaghi’s men beat Parma 2-0 on Sunday, and interestingly, the last time they won back-to-back Serie A matches came back in March – against Parma then Inter.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Politano, R. Lukaku.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Caicedo.