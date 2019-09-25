Inter v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Serie A’s most in form team, Inter, welcome Lazio to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday evening with a 21:00 kick off.

Probable Formations

Inter (3-5-3): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Politano, R. Lukaku.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: J. Lukaku, Radu

Key Statistics

– Inter and Lazio have drawn only two of their last 22 Serie A encounters: 12 wins for the Nerazzurri and eight wins for the Biancocelesti during this period.

– Lazio have won three of their last seven Serie A away games against Inter (D2 L2): as many as in their previous 44.

– Lazio have won only one of their last eight Serie A away games in Lombardia (D2 L5), having won two of their previous three such matches prior to this run.

– Inter have won four consecutive home Serie A games, conceding only one goal in the process; indeed, the last time the Nerazzurri conceded more than one goal in a Serie A home match was back in August 2018, against Torino (20 meetings and eight goals conceded since).

– Lazio beat Parma 2-0 last time out: the last time they won back to back Serie A matches came back in March (vs Parma and Inter).

– Lazio have won one of their two away Serie A games so far this campaign (L1): since 2016/17, the Biancocelesti have always won at least four points from their first three Serie A away matches in a season.

– Inter have conceded only one goal after the first four rounds, in five of their last seven Serie A seasons; they have conceded the fewest goals in the current Serie A campaign (one).

– Inter’s Samir Handanovic has recorded the highest save percentage in Serie A so far this season (89%).

– Inter’s Stefan de Vrij made 95 Serie A appearances for Lazio, netting eight goals for them in the competition (all under Simone Inzaghi).

– Amongst the sides he has faced at least three times in Serie A, Inter are the only team against which Ciro Immobile has not yet scored in the top flight with Lazio (6 games and no goals).