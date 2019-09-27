Inter Youth Sector handed UEFA prize at Grassroots Awards 2019

Inter’s Youth Sector have been awarded the Silver Prize – Best Professional Club from UEFA at the Grassroots Awards 2019.

The Nerazzurri’s work with Inter Football Schools, Inter Grassroots Program and their Training Centres was recognized by the FIGC back in June, with the European governing body the next group to recognize the Milan giants.

The Football Schools began in 2003 with the goal of promoting football among younger age groups. The Inter Grassroots Program was conceived 20 years ago and developed across the country with the help of affiliation projects, with the Inter Training Centres – now 15 in Italy – evolving from those projects.

“UEFA’s Executive Committee has chosen to award FC Internazionale Milano a prize for the category of “Best Professional Club”,” read a statement by UEFA.

“This prize is awarded to clubs that, in addition to their professional activity, engage in lots of other specific social initiatives in order to demonstrate the club’s commitment to local communities and grassroots activity.

“The Executive Committee felt that Inter deserved to win this award.”

Head of Inter Youth Sector Roberto Samaden spoke of the Nerazzurri’s pride at receiving the award.

“After the award received from the FIGC in recent months, our nomination and recognition by UEFA is a further source of pride for the Club, its Youth Sector and all of the people who have contributed to the design, development and management of these projects,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“For us, receiving the award ten years after the creation of the Training Centres has a special significance. Furthermore, this is a great incentive to continue the work that we do day in day out for the growth and development of our children with ever-increasing commitment.”