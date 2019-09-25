Inzaghi: A more clinical Lazio would have beaten Inter

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –Simone Inzaghi claimed Lazio would have won against Inter at on Wednesday night had his players scored the chances they had.

Lazio lost 1-0 against the Nerazzurri in Serie A, but the Biancocelesti coach is adamant his team performed well.

“I think we needed to be more clinical,” Inzaghi told the press after the game.

“We had four one-on-one chances. Handanovic made the difference, he was miraculous.

“We can go home with a positive performance, we deserved more.

“Of course, in the second half we did leave some space for counter attacks, but we also had our chances and should have scored.

“Had we scored in the first half we could have taken all three points.

“We keep the positives, but we must do more to compete with the best teams like Inter. We need to learn from teams like this, being clinical, being able to suffer and taking home the result.

“We need to grow in terms of results – we played well but weren’t able to score.”

Lazio are currently eighth in the Serie A table, having won two, lost two and drawn one. Despite the lack of consistency, Inzaghi believes his men can fight for a Champions League spot.

“We need to raise the bar, I think we can compete for a top four finish,” he concluded.