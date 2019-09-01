Inzaghi: Lazio deserved derby win, I’ve never seen anything like it

Simone Inzaghi was left exasperated by Lazio’s Derby della Capitale draw with Roma after seeing his side hit the woodwork an astonishing four times.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday as Aleksandar Kolarov scored against his former club from the penalty spot before Luis Alberto equalised in the second half.

Lazio were the dominant force in the match and Lucas Leiva, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Marco Parolo were all denied by the frame of the goal before Manuel Lazzari’s last-minute winner was chalked off for offside.

“We should’ve won with the chances we created,” Inzaghi told the press.

“We had 21 shots to seven, of which 13 were on target. But that’s football.

“They backed off after going in front and we took some risks with some counter-attacks but did well to react. But I’ve never seen a derby with the post being hit four times in my life.”

Roma’s penalty came courtesy of a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handball from Edin Dzeko’s cross, but Inzaghi believes the Bosnian striker was cunning in winning the spot kick.

“Unfortunately I’m seeing these given, we need to get used to it,” said the coach.

“I think he (Dzeko) was looking for the penalty. He looked for Milinkovic’s arm and found it. We need to realise that with crosses we can‘t have arms up high because there are quality players who look for penalties and can find them.”