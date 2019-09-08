Italy player ratings: Immobile ends drought to put Azzurri on brink of Euro 2020

Ciro Immobile scored his first international goal since September 2017 to set Italy on their way to a 2-1 win over Finland in Tampere in Euro 2020 Qualifying.

The Lazio striker nodded in a deflected Federico Chiesa cross early in the second half to break through a dogged Finnish defence to end a 10-match goalless streak. However, Italy’s 100% record in Group J looked in danger after Stefano Sensi brought Teemu Pukki down in the area and the Norwich City striker levelled from the penalty spot.

Despite the setback, the Azzurri were themselves awarded a spot-kick soon after and Jorginho made no mistake with his penalty, securing a sixth consecutive win to put his side within touching distance of Euro 2020.