Italy Player Ratings: Pellegrini inspires misfiring Azzurri

The Azzurri secured a fifth straight victory in European Championship Qualifying with a 3-1 victory in Yerevan over a ten-man Armenia who put up some stubborn resistance, especially during the second half.

After falling behind early, Andrea Belotti brought Roberto Mancini’s side level with a gorgeous volley, before Lorenzo Pellegrini put the visitors ahead with Belotti finishing the job.

The result did not tell the whole story, as even with their numerical disadvantage, Armenia were still able to threaten, though the third goal killed the game off as a contest.