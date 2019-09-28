Juventus break Berisha to see off SPAL

The heroics of Etrit Berisha were unable to stop Juventus who emerged 2-0 winners over SPAL in front of almost 39,000 at the Allianz Stadium.

SPAL were kept in the game thanks to a sting of saves by the Albanian goalkeeper, but Miralem Pjanic and Cristiano Ronaldo eventually broke the impasse and earned Juventus the three points.

That keeps Juve’s unbeaten home record against SPAL intact and puts them top of Serie A by one point, though possibly only temporarily as Inter face Sampdoria later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo bagged his third home goal in a row for the first time ever in Serie A.

Sami Khedira has the first real opportunity for Juventus, heading a Juan Cuadrado just wide, before setting up Cristiano Ronaldo who had his strike deflected wide by Nenad Tomovic.

A quick counter attack from the Bianconeri, started by Ronaldo, and taken up Cuadrado who found Dybala and his attempt to curl one into the bottom corner was excellently palmed out by Etrit Berisha.

Berisha was in brilliant form and unbelievably denied Aaron Ramsey whose unmarked header from six yards out came off the SPAL goalkeeper’s outstretched foot.

However the breakthrough came just before the break when Pjanic’s first time hit from the edge of the area rifled into the top corner, giving Berisha no chance.

After the break Berisha was at it again, this time Ronaldo crossed for Khedira and the German was denied from close range.

SPAL were saved by Berisha once more when Paulo Dybala dribbled through the defence and his drive across goal was gathered by the No.99.

Berisha then twice denied Ronaldo, but a third attempt from the Portuguese star was put through the legs of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net from a Dybala cross.

And as the match drew to a close Berisha once again pulled out a brilliant low save to deny Ronaldo on the volley.