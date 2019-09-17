Juventus dealt blow with Douglas Costa injury

Douglas Costa is expected to miss at least the next two weeks of action after picking up an injury in Juventus’ match against Fiorentina over the weekend.

The Brazilian was forced off during the 0-0 draw against La Viola after just eight minutes, with Federico Bernardeschi brought in to replace him.

Unfortunately for coach Maurizio Sarri, Costa suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out for the next two weeks of action at least.

That means he is certain to miss Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, while he may also miss out on the Derby d’Italia battle with Inter on October 6.

Costa isn’t the only player battling fitness woes as Miralem Pjanic was also forced off against Fiorentina.

Luckily for the Bianconeri the Bosnian hasn’t picked up anything serious, though he did train alone on Monday.

Thus he is expected to be available against Atletico Madrid, along with Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain – both of whom have been cleared to play.