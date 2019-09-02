Juventus knocked back in pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender but may return in January

Juventus saw a late approach for Atletico Madrid centre-back Stefan Savic rejected, but it has not deterred the Italian champions from considering a second approach in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri’s plans were thrown into disarray by the long-term knee injury sustained by Giorgio Chiellini on Friday, leaving them little time to secure a replacement before the close of the transfer window on Monday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus turned to Montenegro international Savic and offered an initial €10 million to take him on loan, with a further €40m in an obligatory permanent transfer fee at the end of the season.

Whilst this was swiftly knocked back by Atleti, who pointed towards the €80m release clause in Savic’s contract, Juventus remain optimistic that a deal can be struck in January.

Savic only has a year remaining on his contract, giving Juventus renewed hope of landing the former Fiorentina and Manchester City defender either in the winter window or by next summer.

The Bianconeri were unwilling to pay over the odds for Savic however, with the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral able to deputise in Chiellini’s absence alongside Leonardo Bonucci at centre-back.