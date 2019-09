Juventus had to come from behind to beat Brescia 2-1 with Miralem Pjanic saving the day for the Bianconeri.

Alfredo Donnarumma put the home side ahead after just four minutes, and Juve equalised thank to a Jhon Chancellor  own goal, before the Bosnian wrapped up all three points for the Serie A champions.

All eyes were on Mario Balotelli as he made his first appearance of the season for Brescia though he was easily dealt with by the Bianconeri backline.