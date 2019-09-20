Juventus record €39.9 million loss

Juventus recorded a loss of €39.9 million loss last season while producing revenue totalling €621.5m.

The Bianconeri reported the financial details for the year ending June 30,2019 on Friday, with the club posting increases in revenue and losses.

Last season saw Juve record revenues of €621.5m – an increase of €116.8m over the previous year. However, they also posted losses of €39.9m, an increase of €20.7m.

All of the Biaconeri’s figures were no doubt altered by the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, as his €112m transfer resulted in an increase in cost for player personnel.

That figure rose from €233.3m in 2017/18 to €301.3m in 2018/19, thanks in large part to the Portuguese star’s net salary of €31m.

Calcio e Finanza also reports that the Bianconeri’s financial debt has increased from €309.8m to €463.5m, though the club are looking to raise €300m thanks to an increase in their share capital.