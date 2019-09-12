Juventus target staying at Chelsea

Juventus target Jorginho will be staying at Premier League side Chelsea for ‘at least another four years’ according to the player’s agent.

Following Maurizio Sarri’s move to the Bianconeri, Juve had been linked with a move for the deep-lying playmaker throughout the summer, but Joao Santos, the player’s representative, has poured cold water over a prospective switch.

“We have a mid to long term project with Chelsea,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“There are five years left on his contract and let’s say he’d like to stay for at least another four years.”

Jorginho came under heavy scrutiny from fans and sections of the media during his first year in England, but has managed to establish himself as a key player in Sarri’s and now Frank Lampard’s side.

The 27-year-old Italian moved to Chelsea last summer for an initial fee of €55 million and went on to finish third in the league whilst also winning the Europa League.