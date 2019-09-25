Juventus’ troubled defence still needs work

Juventus’ win at Brescia on Tuesday evening restored regularity in Serie A as they – temporarily, at least – climbed atop the table once again, but their win against the top-tier newcomers was anything but convincing.

As has been true of them in every game so far this season, the Bianconeri somewhat stuttered to their three points at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti and some of their flaws were exposed.

Defensive work is needed



Solidity is what has made Juventus great, but that now appears to be lacking in Giorgio Chiellini’s absence. Maurizio Sarri was never going to have it easy in his first year in Turin, but trying to manage without their most consistent and influential defender isn’t helping the cause.

Alfredo Donnarumma’s fourth-minute opener meant Juve had fallen behind to a newly-promoted side for the second time in the space of four days and they have problems that need addressing.

“We have to perfect the defensive phase,” he admitted himself afterwards, “but I’ve seen progress in the chances created.

“We’ve shown good personality, and good work on the ball, so we need to improve defensively.”

These defensive issues are uncharacteristic of La Vecchia Signora, and they’ve already leaked five goals from as many games this season. In fact, this season is the first time they’ve conceded as many as five goals at this same stage since 2015/16.

Additionally, and perhaps more worryingly, they’ve allowed ten shots in five of their six games in 2019/20, including their Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

Don’t panic, trust Pjanic



Juventus fans can rest easy when they see Miralem Pjanic on the pitch, and when he finds his name on the scoresheet then the television can be turned off with the result no more than a formality.

The Bosnian has scored in 13 Serie A matches for Juve, and he’s yet to go on to lose in any of those games, so when he struck that sublime volley into the bottom corner after rebounding Paulo Dybala’s tame free-kick, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Super Mario is back, but Brescia may need more



Brescia certainly aren’t the weakest team to get promoted into Serie A in recent seasons and in Mario Balotelli they have someone who is sure to score goals throughout the course of the campaign.

But you can’t help but think that they need something more. Alessandro Matri came off the bench with them needing a goal and if recent seasons have thought us anything it’s that the ex-Juve and AC Milan forward isn’t up to the task of delivering in the top tier anymore.

Le Rondinelle will be thankful that they have Donnarumma on their books, and he’ll be one of those Balotelli will need to share the goalscoring load this year.

Balotelli’s debut had some positive signs, but Super Mario himself can’t do it all himself.