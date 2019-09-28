Juventus v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome SPAL to the Allianz Stadium safe in the knowledge that they have never lost at home to the Spallini

SPAL though, did beat Juventus in the reverse fixture last season, which was just their second ever victory over the Bianconeri in Serie A.

Unbeaten in they last 23 home Serie A matches, Juventus are winless in their last two domestic games played right before a Champions League encounter.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

SPAL: Berisha, Vicari, Igor, Sala, Tomovic, Murgia, Reca, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Petagna, Moncini.