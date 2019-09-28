Juventus v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus welcome SPAL to the Allianz Stadium for their 15:00 kick off on Saturday afternoon.

Probable Formations

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Matuidi; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

Unavailable: Douglas Costa, Pjaca, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Danilo, Alex Sandro

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Tomovic; Sala, Murgia, Missiroli, Valdifiori, Reca; Petagna, Floccari.

Unavailable: D’Alessandro, Fares, Di Francesco, Kurtic

Key Statistics

– In the reverse fixture last season, SPAL won their second ever match against Juventus in Serie A, and their first since 1957 (D12 L22).

– Juventus have never lost at home in Serie A against SPAL (W13 D5), and have won each of the last six.

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last 23 home Serie A matches (W19 D4), the second longest current domestic streak in the top 5 European leagues, after Premier League leaders Liverpool (43).

– Juventus are winless in their last two Serie A games played right before a Champions League encounter (D1 L1), with the most recent such defeat coming against SPAL in April 2019 (2-1).

– The last time SPAL lost four consecutive away Serie A matches was back in October 2017, with the fourth defeat in that run coming at Juventus.

– Juventus could win at least five of their first six matches in the top flight for their 4th season in a row. The Bianconeri have never started so well in so many consecutive Serie A campaigns.

– Juventus have netted four goals in 131 minutes with Aaron Ramsey on the field in Serie A so far – in the other 353 minutes without the Welsh midfielder, the Bianconeri have scored five goals.

– Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro are the only two players to have played every single minute of Juventus’ campaign in all competitions so far this season (540 mins).

– Sergio Floccari’s first two Serie A goals came against Juventus (a brace in February 2006 with Messina). The SPAL striker found the net in his last match against the Bianconeri in the competition.