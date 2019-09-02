Kalinic joins Roma as Schick departs for RB Leipzig

Roma have officially signed Nikola Kalinic on loan from Atletico Madrid, while Patrik Schick has left for RB Leipzig.

The move marks a return for the Croatian, who featured in Italy for Fiorentina from 2015 to 2017 and AC Milan in 2018/19.

Kalinic joins on an initial loan worth €2 million, with Roma holding an option to make the move permanent for €9m.

“It feels great, because I am joining a big club,” he told Roma’s official website.

“I am proud to become part of this team and this club. Roma has big history and I am very happy to be here.”

Kalinic’s signing comes as Schick departs for Leipzig, with the German club landing him on an initial loan with an option to make the move permeant at season’s end.

“Schick joins the Bundesliga club until 30 June 2020, for a fixed fee of €3.5 million,” read a statement on the Roma website.

“A further €500,000 in performance-related payments could also be made, depending on certain targets being met by both the player and the German club.

“As part of the overall agreement, should Leipzig qualify for the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League they will have the option to make the transfer permanent – for a set fee of €29m.

“The Czech Republic international, 23, joined Roma in the summer of 2017. He went on to make 57 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

“The club would like to wish Patrik the best of luck for his time in Germany.”