Late double earns Napoli stunning Champions League win over Liverpool

Fernando Llorente became an instant Napoli hero as he came off the bench to seal a 2-0 win over holders Liverpool at the Stadio San Paolo in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dries Mertens put the home side in front from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining after Jose Callejon was tripped by Andy Robertson inside the box.

And Llorente put the result beyond doubt when he pounced on a Virgil van Dijk error to slot a finish past Adrian at the death.

Napoli, who beat the Reds 1-0 in the same venue and at the same stage last season, go second in Group E after RB Salzburg crushed Genk 6-2 in the other group game.