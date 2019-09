Lazio rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Roma in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Sunday, as Luis Alberto’s strike cancelled out an Aleksandr Kolarov penalty.

The Spaniard struck home in the second half as he met Ciro Immobile’s lay-off, but the Biancoceleste could have been clear winners after hitting the woodwork four times.

Roma, meanwhile, also twice struck the frame of the goal through Nicolo Zaniolo, as an exciting clash in the capital ended all square.