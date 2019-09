Lazio fell to a 1-0 defeat against Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Wednesday, with Danilo D’Ambrosio scoring the only goal.

The Aquile squandered numerous chances and were frustrated by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, as Joaquin Correa in particular struggled to find a way past the Slovenian.

Meanwhile, D’Ambrosio rose highest at the back post to net the winner in the first half, condemning Lazio to a second defeat in three matches.