Lazio v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon, with both sides coming off the back of poor midweek results.

Genoa though, have won only two of their last 12 away games played in the Lazio region in Serie A.

Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals against Genoa in Serie A, only bagging more against Sampdoria, while Thomas Strakosha could play his 100th Serie A game.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa

Genoa: Radu; El Yamiq, Romero, Criscito; Ghiglione, Cassata, Radovanovic, Lerager, Barreca; Kouame, Sanabria