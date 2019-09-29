Lazio v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio welcome Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico for their 15:00 Serie A kick off.

Probable Formations

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu; Romero, Zapata, Criscito; Ghiglione, Saponara, Radovanovic, Lerager, Barreca; Sanabria, Kouame

Unavailable: Sturaro

Key Statistics

– Lazio and Genoa have both scored in each of their last six Serie A meetings: 24 goals scored at an average of four per game.

– Lazio and Genoa have both won five of their last 10 Serie A meetings at the Olimpico. Their last such draw was back in November 2008 (1-1).

– Genoa have won only two of their last 12 away games played in Lazio in Serie A (D2 L8), as many wins as in their previous three meetings in the region (L1).

– Lazio won their last home Serie A game, after being winless in four such matches before this (D2 L2). They had won four of the previous five at home in Serie A before these five games (D1).

– Lazio lost their last Serie A game, against Inter at the Stadio Meazza. The last time they lost two consecutive Serie A games was back in January 2019 (2-1 against Napoli and Juventus).

– Genoa are winless in their last 11 away games in Serie A (D6 L5). The last time the Rossoblu had a longer such streak was back in 2012 (13).

– Genoa have conceded the most goals during the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A matches this season (four), although Lazio are yet to score in this period this term.

– Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals against Genoa in Serie A, only bagging more against Sampdoria (nine) – the Lazio forward played 33 games for Genoa in the Italian top flight, scoring just five goals by comparison.

– Thomas Strakosha could play his 100th game in the Italian top flight. The Lazio goalkeeper has saved the 76.5% of the shots he has faced in Serie A this season, his best percentage in a single campaign (four seasons in Serie A).

– Genoa defender Domenico Criscito has already scored two goals in Serie A this season (both penalties): his record in a single season is three (in 2008/09).