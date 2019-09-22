Lazio v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico with the Gialloblu in search of their first win in five against the capital club.

In addition, Lazio have beaten Parma in each of their last six home matches. However, the Biancocelesti have emerged victorious in just two of their last five Serie A matches.

After beating Udinese in their first away match this season, Parma have to look to 1997/98 to find the last time they won their opening two games away from the Stadio Tardini.

Lazio: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.