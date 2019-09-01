Lazio v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Lazio face Roma in the first Derby della Capitale of the Serie A season at the Stadio Olimpico, and the first time they are facing each other in Serie A within the first two rounds.

Having won the last face off with their city rivals, Lazo haven’t won back-to-back games against them in the competition since 2012.

Ciro Immobile has scored three of Lazio’s last five goals in Serie A against Roma, with two of those coming from the penalty spot.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lulic, Milinkovic Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lazzari; Immobile, Correa.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Zappacosta, Mancini, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Pellegrini; Under, Zaniolo, Florenzi; Dzeko.